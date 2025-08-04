Goodyear High School welcomes first class of students to campus

As many more students head back to school this week across the Valley, one freshman class in the West Valley has an especially exciting start to the school year.

Goodyear High opened for the first time, welcoming more than 400 freshmen students in its first year on Monday.

The students kicked off the first day, celebrating with the community in an assembly, ribbon-cutting, and an inaugural class photo.

“It's awesome. Feels great. Very excited, humbled. Very appreciative of our district leadership for putting me in the position. Words can't really describe it,” said Jason Linn, the principal of Goodyear High.

When a new high school opens, the district says it starts with only one class, this being the freshmen class. Next year, the school will welcome another freshman group and will build up the high school enrollment over the next four years. Eventually, the school can hold up to 2,000 students.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“It feels amazing because not a lot of people have this opportunity to be in the same place we are. It's crazy,” said Shawn, a student at the school.

“We'll be the first graduating class of this school, so that's exciting,” said Phariah Golden, another student at the school.

Linn said the construction for the school is not done just yet. Another building of classrooms will be ready by the end of this calendar year, and Linn added they have empty lots to continue building more classrooms in the future if needed.

“It’s just cool to see the growth… It's super exciting to see the district grow and the opportunity for all the kids,” Trevor Chaco said, a teacher in the district who also graduated from the district in 2010.