ESA reform measure Proposition 212 fails to make Arizona ballot

PHOENIX — Proposition 212, a voter measure that would have reformed Arizona's ESA school voucher program, does not have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, the organizer said Tuesday.

Prop. 212, also known as the Protect Education Act, would have asked voters to add income caps and student testing to the Empowerment Scholarship Account program and allow the state to recoup unspent funds .

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"This does not reflect what Arizona voters want," the group Protect Education, Accountability Now said in a statement. "It does not reflect the overwhelming support of educators, parents, and public school advocates across the state who volunteered their time and demanded a voice in reforming a program that abused taxpayer money and pulled funding from their neighborhood public schools."

The Goldwater Institute cheered the decision.

“Despite spending an unprecedented amount of money in an effort to deceive voters into restricting school choice, the unions could not convince even a small fraction of Arizonans to sign their petition,” said Victor Riches, the institute's president and CEO. “Instead, they had to resort to unlawfully collecting thousands of signatures to try to game the system and dupe their way onto the ballot.”

This is a developing story.