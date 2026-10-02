Rising mortgage rates add new challenge for Surprise homebuyers as growth continues

SURPRISE, AZ — Northwest Surprise may be adding thousands of new homes, but buying one is becoming increasingly difficult as mortgage rates climb to their highest levels in nearly three years.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage surged to 7.3% this week, marking the largest one-week increase in roughly four years and reaching its highest level since November 2023.

For residents hoping to buy a home, the jump is another hurdle in a housing market already stretched by higher prices.

“It’s just really difficult because, I mean, buying a home, it costs like three, four times as much as it did 10 years ago,” said Surprise resident Saleah Duke.

The latest increase is expected to have ripple effects across Arizona's housing market, slowing both home purchases and sales activity.

“That’s just ridiculous,” Duke said of the rate increase. “You’d spend decades paying that off, and I just think about my future.”

Housing advocates say inflation remains a major factor behind elevated borrowing costs.

“Across the entire spectrum, you’re going to have much less movement in home purchases,” said Nicole Newhouse, executive director of the Arizona Housing Coalition. “It’s going to slow down because nobody’s going to want to get into a mortgage with rates at this height.”

Higher rates not only increase monthly mortgage payments but can also reduce the amount buyers qualify to borrow. As a result, many potential homeowners are delaying purchases, while others remain in homes they already own rather than taking on a new mortgage.

Industry experts say that reduced movement can affect the broader housing market by limiting inventory and making it more difficult for first-time buyers to enter homeownership.

For people shopping for their first home, the timing is especially challenging.

“Let’s say you got somebody that’s worked really hard,” Newhouse said. “An interest bump like this can put that house more out of reach again.”

The trend has already contributed to changes in who is buying homes.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the typical first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old, significantly older than in previous generations. Housing advocates warn that continued increases in borrowing costs could push that age even higher as aspiring homeowners spend more years saving for down payments and waiting for more favorable conditions.

Meanwhile, homebuilders in Surprise continue to market incentives such as mortgage-rate buydowns and closing-cost assistance in an effort to attract buyers.

Those incentives have helped fuel growth in areas such as northwest Surprise, where thousands of homes are under construction or planned. But even with builder incentives, higher interest rates can significantly impact affordability.

“Well, I’m 27 now, and I don’t want to wait another 13 years to buy a home,” Duke said.

As Surprise remains one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities, the contrast is becoming increasingly apparent: more homes are being built, but higher borrowing costs are making them harder for many residents to afford.

For now, prospective buyers, sellers, and builders alike are watching interest rates closely, hoping relief may come in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

