Phoenix to address Laveen flooding with mitigation plan

PHOENIX — Phoenix leaders recently approved a $1.6 million agreement for a comprehensive flood mitigation plan in Laveen.



The city said the project’s purpose is to implement “comprehensive flood management solutions across multiple project sites within the Laveen area.”



Those solutions include new storm drain systems, detention basins, and inlets, according to the city.



This comes after roughly a decade of studies and additional efforts between Phoenix and Maricopa County to address flooding in known trouble spots across the area.

"19th Ave and Dobbins and 27th Ave and Dobbins and 15th Ave are really the only ways you can get off the mountain. Those three intersections massively flood every single time, like clockwork,” Resident Karen Loomis said. “Long story short, that water is coming off the mountain, and it has no place to catch.”



Sandbags sit outside Daniel Magos Laveen's home, where he has lived for 45 years. He said he worries about flooding every monsoon season.



“We get water, natural flow, then we get it from the canal, then we get it from the back,” Magos said. “I have to stand guard by the doors in case it comes in.”