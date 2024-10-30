West Point High School teacher accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor

AVONDALE, AZ — A West Point High School teacher has been arrested and accused of trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.

Court paperwork shows 28-year-old Domenik Brewer was taken into custody after setting up a meeting with who he thought was an underage girl.

On Friday, Avondale police reportedly posted about a fictional 15-year-old girl to a website known to police to be a platform for child sex trafficking.

The officer posing as the girl received a text message from the defendant that afternoon.

The two exchanged ages, agreed to a price, and to meet at a location near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

When Brewer arrived at the location, police took him into custody without incident.

During his police interview, Brewer allegedly told police he was a coach for a Phoenix Suns youth basketball team and a permanent substitute teacher at West Point High School in Avondale but as of Wednesday, he was listed as a 10th-grade leadership teacher.

We reached out to the Suns Wednesday afternoon to confirm his employment and are awaiting a response.

Sources tell ABC15 Brewer was never employed with the Suns in any capacity.

ABC15 has also reached out to the Tolleson Union High School District for a statement, they told us they are looking into the incident.