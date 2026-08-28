Valley man arrested in Tempe for allegedly concealing, disposing of child's body

A Valley man was indicted earlier this month after allegedly concealing his child's body back in 2021.

According to the August 10 indictment, 43-year-old George Alexander Braun allegedly moved a dead body or parts of a body with the intent to abandon or conceal it on or about May 27, 2021.

Court records say Braun's child died while in his care and Braun then disposed of the child's body in a backpack in bushes in Phoenix.

Braun, who has three outstanding warrants, was arrested in Tempe on Wednesday on a abandonment or concealment of a dead body charge.

Bond is set for Braun at $25,000.