Police shooting in Chandler after reports of a person waving a gun

CHANDLER, Ariz (KNXV) — An investigation is underway after a police shooting near the area of Dobson and Warner Thursday, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police say they received reports of a person waving a gun and shortly after a police shooting occurred.

There is no danger to the public and no officers were harmed.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

There may be traffic restrictions in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.