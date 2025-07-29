Two suspects in Mercedes Vega's homicide indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder

PHOENIX — Two of the suspects in the Mercedes Vega murder case have been indicted and are expected to be arraigned later in the week.

Cudjoe Young and Sencere Hayes now face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and kidnapping.

In April 2022, Vega was found in a burning car by Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

The car Vega was found in was not her own, and the 22-year-old's parents believed she had been taken from her Tempe apartment parking garage. Her parents, Erika and Tom Pillsbury, said their daughter's car was dumped not far from where she was living.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, Vega had blunt force injuries, was shot in the arm, and had bleach in her throat.

In November 2024, Hayes was taken into custody in Tennessee. Then, in June 2025, Jared Gray was charged. Charges were also recommended against Young.

See previous ABC15 coverage of the Mercedes Vega murder case below or in the player above.

Two more people charged in connection to Mercedes Vega murder case

Court paperwork shows Gray is being held in Catoosa County, Georgia. ABC15 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office regarding his case since his name is not on the indictment paperwork.

Young, who was identified by Vega as the suspect in a previous armed robbery case involving Vega, was not originally linked to her death. He was later identified as a user of the credit card that purchased plane tickets for Hayes and Gray.

Court documents state the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office used DNA evidence to link Hayes and Gray to the involved cars. Investigators looked through flight records, credit card statements, online accounts, and cellular data to lead them to submit charges against Young.

On Tuesday, Young was in court for his armed robbery case.

The Pillsburys were prepared for trial to begin shortly, but Young told the court he wanted to defend himself. Shocking Vega's parents, the judge set a new trial date for February, allowing Young time to prepare.

Both Young and Hayes are set to be arraigned on Friday.