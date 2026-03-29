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Two people are dead in Phoenix after a suspected murder-suicide shooting Saturday night, police say

Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home near 35th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
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PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday night in Phoenix, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the area near 35th Ave and Deer Valley Rd for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a nearby home. Both were at least once and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police said preliminary information suggests the man shot and killed the woman before turning the gun on himself.

No additional details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

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