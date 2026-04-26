Two men hospitalized after stabbing near 16th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Two men are recovering after an early morning stabbing near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Police said officers responded to the area just before 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a knife.

When they arrived, they found one man with an apparent stab wound and began providing aid. A second man with similar injuries was found nearby.

Phoenix Fire crews took both men to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained another person at the scene, and investigators identified one of the injured men as being involved in the incident.

Details on what led up to the incident are limited.