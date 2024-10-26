Tempe man arrested after human remains found in his backyard freezer

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe man is in custody after police say they found human remains in a freezer in his backyard earlier this week.

Tempe police say they received a tip on Tuesday that there was a dead body in a freezer in the backyard of the home of 51-year-old Joseph Hill Jr.

Officers went to Hill's home that day, but he refused to let officers look inside the freezer.

Hill told police at the time his father had passed away four years ago.

Detectives continued pursuing the tip and developed probable cause for a search warrant.

When that warrant was served, police found skeletal remains of a human body.

The identity of the person found has not yet been confirmed.

Hill is currently facing charges of concealing a body and failure to report a death. Tempe police say more charges could be filed.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them at 480-350-8311. Callers can remain anonymous.