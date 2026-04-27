Teen seriously hurt in shooting at home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A teenager was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a west Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a "teenage juvenile" boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here.