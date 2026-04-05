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Teen injured in shooting near 75th Avenue and Baseline Road Saturday night

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PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot.

Phoenix Fire Department crews took the teen to a nearby hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

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