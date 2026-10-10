Teen, another man injured in shooting involving Mesa police at reception hall

MESA, AZ — Two people were injured following a shooting involving an off-duty Mesa police officer and a security guard outside Versalles Reception Hall.

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Early Saturday morning, the off-duty officer was working a private event at the reception hall when a teenager arrived and attempted to enter.

Security personnel denied the teen entry to the event.

According to police, the teen then pulled out a gun, pointed it at a security guard and allegedly fired. The security guard was not hit.

As the teen fired at the guard, he began running toward a vehicle. The off-duty officer and the security guard chased him.

During the pursuit, the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Authorities say the teen ran south across Main Street, where an on-duty patrol officer made contact with him and took him into custody.

Before surrendering, the teen removed the gun from his waistband and placed it on the ground.

Police say another man who was inside the vehicle the suspect was running toward was also struck by gunfire.

Both the suspect and the man in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Scottsdale Police Department is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, while Mesa police are investigating the aggravated assault involving the teen allegedly firing at the security guard.