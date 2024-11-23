Teen accused in deadly Nov. 2022 crash charged as an adult, victims' loved ones still awaiting trial

PEORIA, AZ — ABC15 is learning new details about the teen charged in a deadly crash just before Thanksgiving in 2022. Peoria Police confirm the 17-year-old is being charged as an adult. On Friday, ABC15 obtained new records as the case moves through the courts and the families impacted work to remember their loved ones.

"We went to the cemetery this morning and left some flowers and said hi to her and Jace," said Sarah Harbeke.

It's now been two years since she lost her little niece Evie and Evie's dad Jace Hochstetler just days before the holidays.

"Thanksgiving is next week, and our family is not whole," said Harbeke.

In November 2022, the pair were in a car with Hochstetler's new fiancé, Elizabeth Simpson. Friends said her three kids, Harley, Cash and Cruz were also riding along in the car

"She was just so bright and full of life and beautiful," said Harbeke. "And I know Jace was a really good dad, and they loved each other very much."

But their lives were cut short. Peoria Police said Simpson was hit by another car as she turned onto 107th Avenue near Deer Valley Road The only survivor in Simpson's car was Cruz.

Police previously told ABC15 they believed the other driver, a 17-year-old, was speeding and impaired at the time of the crash. He survived and was arrested in 2023.

"It's nice now that Jace has been placed in with Evie, so we can see them at the same time," said Harbeke.

In April, loved ones were able to help lay Hochstetler and his daughter to rest together. It was something the community helped make possible through donations.

"We got his name engraved on the bench," said Harbeke. "And just through the GoFundMe and all the support that we received. That's how we were able to do that. Because without their help, we probably would still be trying to figure it out."

But the family's push for justice isn't over.

"We're never going to forget about it," said Harbeke. "But with it still being open and moving through the courts like we can't heal, it's just harder and harder."

Peoria Police confirmed the teen driver is being charged as an adult. Court documents show he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder. ABC15 is not naming the teen driver right now, as we wait to get more information from police.

The trial date has been pushed back several times, but a new date is set for January.

"We will get justice for our family one day," said Harbeke.

As she and her family wait for that day, Harbeke has an important message for Valley drivers.

"Just have somebody that's able to get you home safely," said Harbeke. "It's not worth it, and it's not worth losing anybody that you love."

Police said the teen driver is still in custody. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty.