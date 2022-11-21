Several people hospitalized after crash near 107th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

PEORIA, Ariz. — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road Sunday night.

Officials say there are serious and life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Between four and six people were injured in the crash, including adults and juveniles. The exact number and ages of those involved are currently unknown.

Some people had to be rescued after one of the vehicles had caught fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

107th Avenue will be closed from Deer Valley Road to Quail Avenue for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.