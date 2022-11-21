Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Several people hospitalized after crash near 107th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

Image.jpeg
KNXV
Image.jpeg
Posted at 9:38 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 00:34:04-05

PEORIA, Ariz. — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road Sunday night.

Officials say there are serious and life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Between four and six people were injured in the crash, including adults and juveniles. The exact number and ages of those involved are currently unknown.

Some people had to be rescued after one of the vehicles had caught fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

107th Avenue will be closed from Deer Valley Road to Quail Avenue for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!