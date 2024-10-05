Suspect tied to Phoenix murder case pleads guilty

A suspect tied to a Phoenix murder case reached a plea agreement Friday. Shannon Young was one of three suspects arrested in connection to the death of Jake Kelly. The 49-year-old was found with "blunt force trauma" in his own driveway in August 2023 near Bell and Cave Creek roads.

Jake's family said Shannon Young and her husband Cory Young were his roommates, both were charged with hindering prosecution. A third person, Angel Mullooly, is the only one charged with Jake's murder.

On Friday, Shannon pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the first degree. Prosecutors told ABC15 after that according to her agreement, she could face up to five years of probation.

"Friends and roommates, yeah he loved her," said Jake's mom, Jan Kelly outside of court. "He would have done anything for her."

ABC15 is working to get a copy of that plea agreement, but our team was told Shannon could face jail time. The final decision will be up to the sentencing Judge on Dec. 4.

"The only good thing about the plea deal is she had to say she was guilty, because she is," said Jan.

The other two suspects have not changed their plea.

A trial date in this case is set for Dec. 11.