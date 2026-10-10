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Suspect in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting involving Phoenix PD

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PHOENIX — A person is in "extremely critical condition" after a shooting involving the Phoenix Police Department Saturday afternoon.

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The shooting happened in the area of 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue.

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital and no officers were injured.

There are also no outstanding suspects.

DPS's Major Incident Division will be responding to the scene to take over the investigation.

This story will continue to be updated.

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