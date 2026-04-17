Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' to be sentenced Friday morning for child sex crimes

PHOENIX — Patrick Battillo, known in the Valley as Suns superfan Mr. ORNG, is set to be sentenced for child sex crimes on Friday morning.

He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Battillo previously faced seven counts of attempting to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.

The now former basketball coach was first arrested two years ago.

Ross D. Franklin/AP A Phoenix Suns fan cheers on his team during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ABC15 previously learned that Battillo sent a teen student Snapchat messages asking for videos of himself doing sexual things.

Battillo would reportedly give the student money in return.

During an investigation, detectives spoke with the people involved and learned Battillo asked multiple juvenile victims to send videos and photos of themselves, according to Peoria PD.

Battillo was the head boys basketball coach and a volunteer at Peoria High School.