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Downtown Phoenix shooting early Sunday morning leaves man hospitalized

The shooting took place near 1st Avenue and Monroe Street
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PHOENIX — A man is recovering after a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of 1st Avenue and Monroe Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

While officers were en route, they learned the victim had been shot at least once and was being taken to a nearby hospital by friends.

Police secured the scene and later responded to the hospital to continue their investigation and speak with the victim.

Authorities say no other community members were injured in the incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

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