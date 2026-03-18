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Prosecutors not seeking death penalty against accused Mt. Ord teen killer

Thomas Brown pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of two teens in May, 2025
Police documents say Brown denied knowing why his DNA would have been found on any of the victims. Brown’s claims contradicted the findings from evidence, police say. According to court paperwork, Brown's DNA was allegedly found inside the victim's vehicle and in gloves found at the crime scene.
Mount Ord murder suspect offered police help before arrest, documents show
Arcadia high school students killed at Mt. Ord
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The man accused of murdering two Arcadia teens at Mount Ord last year is not expected to face the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a representative with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Thomas Brown and told ABC15, "because this case is open, we cannot comment further."

Thomas Brown

Brown, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark.

Both teens attended Arcadia High School in Phoenix.

Arcadia high school students killed at Mt. Ord

In May 2025, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to a remote camping area of Mount Ord, located off State Route 87, just south of Payson, regarding the deaths of two teens.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as "homicides," and later, MCSO revealed the teens died from gunshot wounds.

Following a four-month investigation, Brown was arrested. In October 2025, Brown was indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded not. guilty to those charges.

ABC15 will continue to provide updates on this case as new information and court details emerge.

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