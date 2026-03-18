Prosecutors not seeking death penalty against accused Mt. Ord teen killer

The man accused of murdering two Arcadia teens at Mount Ord last year is not expected to face the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a representative with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Thomas Brown and told ABC15, "because this case is open, we cannot comment further."

MCSO

Brown, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark.

Both teens attended Arcadia High School in Phoenix.

Families of Evan Clark and Pandora Kjolsrud

In May 2025, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to a remote camping area of Mount Ord, located off State Route 87, just south of Payson, regarding the deaths of two teens.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as "homicides," and later, MCSO revealed the teens died from gunshot wounds.

Following a four-month investigation, Brown was arrested. In October 2025, Brown was indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree murder. He pleaded not. guilty to those charges.

ABC15 will continue to provide updates on this case as new information and court details emerge.