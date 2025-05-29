Two Valley teens found dead near Mount Ord in Maricopa County

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two Valley teenagers earlier this week.

Deputies were first called to the scene off State Route 87, between Mesa and Payson, early Tuesday morning.

Sources tell ABC15 the incident occurred at a campsite near Mount Ord, which is located in the Tonto National Forest.

Officials identified the victims as 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and an unnamed 17-year-old.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner lists the deaths as “homicides.”

"At this time, our focus is on conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones," MCSO said. "We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.

Arcadia High School sent out a letter to families saying two of its students had lost their lives and that MCSO was investigating the deaths.

The school did not identify the victims by name or provide further details on their deaths.

The principal of Arcadia High said they will be offering counseling and support services to those in need.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.