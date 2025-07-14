Two women seriously hurt after being struck by separate vehicles in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — Two women suffered serious injuries during an incident involving separate vehicles in the Youngtown area overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say deputies were called to the area of 111th and Grand avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a woman who was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle that struck the woman reportedly left the scene, and a witness, another woman, stopped to help.

While the witness was attempting to render aid to the victim, she was also struck by a passing vehicle.

Deputies say both women suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The second vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.