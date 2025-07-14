Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two women seriously hurt after being struck by separate vehicles in Youngtown

A witness who stopped to help a crash victim was struck by another vehicle
MCSO says two women were struck by two different vehicles near 111th Avenue and Grand Avenue late Sunday night.
Two women hit by two different vehicles in West Valley
Posted
and last updated

YOUNGTOWN, AZ — Two women suffered serious injuries during an incident involving separate vehicles in the Youngtown area overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say deputies were called to the area of 111th and Grand avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a woman who was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle that struck the woman reportedly left the scene, and a witness, another woman, stopped to help.

While the witness was attempting to render aid to the victim, she was also struck by a passing vehicle.

Deputies say both women suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The second vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen