Arizona unemployment claims down nearly 10% in 2025, study reveals

Arizona's unemployment claims are down nearly 10% in 2025, according to a recent study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website, which provides tools and resources for consumers, on July 10 released updated rankings on States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most. The Grand Canyon State ranked No. 5 in the nation with a 9.43% decrease in claims year-over-year, through June 30.

In a smaller sample size, Arizona saw its unemployment claims rise .66% week-over-week as of June 30, according to WalletHub. However, the Grand Canyon State’s claims were still 24.67% lower than they were during the same week last year.

The state also ranked No. 25 for unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.

