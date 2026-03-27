Police searching for suspects after burglary at Phoenix gun store

PHOENIX — Officers from the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a burglary at a gun store early Friday morning.

Police say the burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.

According to police, multiple people broke into the building and stole multiple guns after driving a car through the front entry.

Details are limited at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness to remain anonymous.