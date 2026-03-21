Police investigating late-night drive-by shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE — Police are searching for a suspect after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night in Glendale.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road after a person reported being shot.

Investigators say the victim told police someone in a black SUV drove by and opened fire, with approximately six to seven shots heard.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment before officers arrived.

Their condition has not been released.

No other victims were reported.

The suspect remains outstanding, according to police.