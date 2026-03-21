Phoenix police search for suspect after early morning shooting leaves man seriously hurt

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt early Saturday morning in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the area near Cave Creek and Greenway roads for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

Phoenix Fire Department crews took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers searched the surrounding area for a suspect, but no one was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. The investigation remains ongoing.