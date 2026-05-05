Made in Arizona: Scottsdale near-beer brand Rhinestone lands on the shelves of Whole Foods statewide

On the heels of getting its non-alcoholic beverages on the shelves of Sprouts in January, Western-inspired near-beer brand Rhinestone is now carried in Whole Foods Markets throughout the state.

Scottsdale-based Rhinestone — whose beverages have five calories, zero carbs and are gluten-free — has four flavors including its Original (similar to a light beer), Desert Grapefruit, Blood Orange and Mexican Lime. The Mexican Lime variety has rolled out in six-packs across all 10 Arizona Whole Foods Market locations as of last week. The beverage company is distributed through Hensley Beverage Company, which it signed on with in December, said founder Dustin Johnson. Rhinestone announced the distribution partnership in January.

Working with Whole Foods happened after Johnson met the company's buyer in December 2025 at BevNET Live, a two-day Los Angeles-based strategic business conference for the beverage industry.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.