Life Time opens two Arizona clubs, eyes more locations in Phoenix area

Two new Life Time athletic country clubs are opening in Arizona — and the company is already eyeing the Valley for more expansion.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. opened its eighth Arizona location on April 30 at PV, the $2 billion redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall at Cactus Road and Tatum Blvd in Phoenix. And on May 4, Life Time will open Life Time Ocotillo in Gilbert on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Ocotillo Road.

“The growth of the Phoenix market is just nothing short of spectacular,” said Bahram Akradi, the founder, CEO and chairman of Life Time Group. “And there's still a lot of uncovered territory for Life Time.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.