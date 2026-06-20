Downtown Mesa gets boost with four-star hotel, developers eye convention growth

MESA, AZ — Business developers in Mesa are betting big on the city’s evolution into a commercial and tourism hotspot. At the heart of that push: the brand-new 233 Suites Unscripted by Hyatt in downtown Mesa, now entering its second week of business.

The five-story hotel brings 76 new rooms, creating options for out-of-town guests catching performances at Mesa Arts Center or heading to spring training baseball games.

A Valley Metro platform chimes as visitors arrive, hinting at the growing pulse of downtown Mesa.

For nearby businesses, the hotel’s impact is both promising and immediate. Caterina Ritter, manager of the soon-to-open Crust Simply Italian restaurant next door, says 233 Suites is a game-changer.

“I think it’s not only going to bring business in, but it’s going to help all of the businesses around here,” Ritter said. “So we’re very excited about it. It’s a huge anchor.”

Until now, Mesa’s hotel landscape left much to be desired. As of March, city leaders cited just 60 hotels—not counting short-term rentals—and none with luxury status.

“It’s a long time coming,” Jeff McVay, the city’s Urban Transformation Director, said.

McVay said 233 Suites is only Mesa’s second large hotel. He notes that for Mesa to thrive as a convention site, at least 400 additional hotel rooms are needed.

“When you’re a tourist, you want to see a city’s downtown. The core is where the cultural assets are,” McVay said. “On top of that, we have the convention center and amphitheater. These are facilities the city is looking to reposition to bring more activity.”

Despite an annual 500,000 event visitors to Mesa, most stay outside city limits, according to Alicia Boe with Visit Mesa.

“This just brings even more vitality and access for people who can just stay and enjoy the livelihood of events, restaurants and just fun things that are happening downtown,” Boe said. “It creates even more possibility for that kind of a destination.”

McVay looks ahead to July 27, when Mesa’s city council decides on plans for another four-star hotel—AC by Marriott, with 156 additional rooms. As Mesa’s hospitality sector expands, leaders say the downtown core is key to future growth.