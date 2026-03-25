Phoenix police investigate after a man is hospitalized following an early morning shooting Wednesday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot following a fight early Wednesday morning near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The Phoenix Police Department says the victim was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.