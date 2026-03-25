Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix police investigate after a man is hospitalized following an early morning shooting Wednesday

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
51st and Baseline Rd GSW
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot following a fight early Wednesday morning near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The Phoenix Police Department says the victim was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen