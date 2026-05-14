Phoenix parks employee accused of sexual abuse in Hance Park

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old City of Phoenix Parks employee has been arrested, accused of kidnapping and sexual abuse.

According to court paperwork, Roy Galindo was working as a groundskeeper at Margaret T. Hance Park on May 13th when he offered to let a woman use a closed bathroom around 6:30 am.

Court records say when she finished using the bathroom and opened the stall door, “the defendant was standing immediately on the other side of the door within a foot of where she was.”

The victim told police she denied several sexual advances but “felt afraid of what he could do to her if she said no again.”

According to court paperwork, when questioned by police, Galindo admitted to the encounter, allegedly saying he let her use the bathroom as “a favor for a favor.”

At a court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set Galindo’s secured appearance bond at $50k.

Phoenix police say Galindo is "not performing job duties" while the city conducts an internal investigation.