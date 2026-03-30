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Person in custody after allegedly trying to breach Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Monday morning

Base officials say the vehicle the person was in caught fire after the driver was detained
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Davis Monthan Air Force base
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TUCSON, AZ — One person is in custody after they allegedly tried to breach Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson on Monday morning.

Base officials say around 8 a.m., a vehicle tried to breach the Craycroft Gate at the base.

Defenders from the 355th Security Forces Squadron activated barriers, stopping the vehicle.

After the driver was detained, officials say the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered.

It's not clear why the car caught fire or how the driver sustained their injuries.

Tucson police are now investigating the incident.

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