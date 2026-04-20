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Pedestrian seriously hurt, man detained after attempting to flee crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

Police say the man is being processed for DUI
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43rd Ave / Thomas possible hit and run 4-19-26
Posted

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt, and a man has been detained after a crash in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the man who allegedly hit the woman attempted to flee, but was located a short distance away.

The man reportedly showed signs of impairment, and he is now being processed for DUI, according to police.

The driver has not yet been identified, pending the filing of charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

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