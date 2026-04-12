One person hurt after road rage stabbing near Loop 202 and Guadalupe Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after they were reportedly stabbed during a road rage incident in Mesa.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say Mesa police notified them of a possible stabbing that occurred along Loop 202 near Guadalupe Road just before 1:30 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they learned that the stabbing started as a road rage incident. The parties got into a physical altercation near the Guadalupe Road offramp.

During the fight, one person was stabbed.

They self-transported to an urgent care facility in the area.

It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

Whether the other person involved has been detained is not known.

DPS continues to investigate the stabbing incident.