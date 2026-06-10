Man shot multiple times near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road; police investigating

PHOENIX — A man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Phoenix police responded around 4 a.m. to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police immediately began providing advanced first aid.

Phoenix Fire took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is unknown. Police have secured the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a suspect is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call (480) TESTIGO. Callers may remain anonymous.