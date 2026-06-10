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Man shot multiple times near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road; police investigating

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition
A man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Man shot multiple times near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, police investigating
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PHOENIX — A man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Phoenix police responded around 4 a.m. to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police immediately began providing advanced first aid.

Phoenix Fire took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is unknown. Police have secured the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a suspect is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call (480) TESTIGO. Callers may remain anonymous.

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