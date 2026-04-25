Man shot and killed after north Phoenix crash Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot following a crash in a north Phoenix neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Phoenix police said officers were initially called to the area for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they discovered the driver of a truck, a man, had been shot after the crash occurred.

Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Another man was detained at the scene, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are now investigating to determine what led from the crash to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.