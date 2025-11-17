Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing young girl in Queen Creek DUI crash

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in Queen Creek last summer.

Jason Sanchez was convicted on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Videos in the player above contain previous ABC15 coverage of the crash.

First responders were originally called to the crash the morning of June 5, 2024 when the Pinal County Attorney's Office says Sanchez was driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone when he rear-ended a minivan at Power Road and Hunt Highway.

A 4-year-old girl died in the crash, and her 6-year-old brother suffered significant injuries, according to PCAO.

During the police investigation, it was learned that Sanchez had been drinking at a casino prior to driving.

He admitted to drinking four beers, and a search warrant for his blood revealed a BAC above the legal limit.

Further crash analysis revealed that Sanchez never attempted to brake to avoid the crash, hitting the van at full speed.

“This conviction delivers a measure of justice for a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy,” said Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller. “A beautiful four-year-old girl was taken from this world because of one person’s selfish and reckless decision to drive under the influence. Our hearts remain with the family, whose grief is unimaginable. This office will always stand firm in holding impaired drivers accountable and protecting the innocent lives on our roads.”