WATCH: How changing work requirements for SNAP benefits impact Arizonans

PHOENIX — The One Big Beautiful Bill expanded work requirements for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), impacting the number of people who are eligible to receive benefits.

The work-related changes mean more Arizonans are considered an "Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents" who must work at least 80 hours per month.

The following people are no longer exempt and now must meet the work requirements:



Seniors ages 55 to 64

Veterans

People experiencing homelessness

People 18-24 who are aging out of the foster care system

Adults with minor children older than 14 at home

According to the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, 147,000 Arizonans could lose access to SNAP under the new rules.

