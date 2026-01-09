Traffic restrictions: Crews working on I-10, Loop 101 projects this weekend

Heads up, drivers! There are some road closures and restrictions that may impact your weekend commute.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should be aware of these work areas:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 10) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 11) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic must exit at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 11) for widening project. The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed. Detours: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard and using Union Hills Drive to access southbound SR 51. Drivers who normally would use the Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to SR 51 can consider using southbound Tatum Boulevard to westbound Union Hills Drive.