Four-year-old girl killed in Queen Creek crash, driver arrested for murder, DUI

Suspect crashed into the victim's vehicle at a stop sign
A 4-year-old girl has died and a man is in custody after a crash near Power Road and Hunt Highway on Wednesday. The driver also faces DUI charges.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 07, 2024

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 4-year-old girl has died and a man is in custody after a crash near Power Road and Hunt Highway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred mid-day when the victim's vehicle was sitting at a stop sign. The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, allegedly crashed into the back of the victim's vehicle while traveling nearly
60 mph.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and did not survive. An adult and another child in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sanchez had a 0.11 BAC at the time of the crash, according to the Queen Creek Police Department.

Sanchez faces charges of second-degree murder and DUI.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this incredibly difficult time, the loss of a child is unimaginable,” said Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice. “Drinking and driving is a reckless and dangerous choice that endangers the lives of everyone on the road.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

