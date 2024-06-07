Four-year-old girl killed in Queen Creek crash, driver arrested for murder, DUI

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 4-year-old girl has died and a man is in custody after a crash near Power Road and Hunt Highway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred mid-day when the victim's vehicle was sitting at a stop sign. The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, allegedly crashed into the back of the victim's vehicle while traveling nearly

60 mph.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and did not survive. An adult and another child in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sanchez had a 0.11 BAC at the time of the crash, according to the Queen Creek Police Department.

Sanchez faces charges of second-degree murder and DUI.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this incredibly difficult time, the loss of a child is unimaginable,” said Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice. “Drinking and driving is a reckless and dangerous choice that endangers the lives of everyone on the road.”