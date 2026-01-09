WATCH: Valley protesters demonstrate for second day after MN shooting involving ICE

PHOENIX — Protests and vigils continued across the Valley for the second day after a woman was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security accused the 37-year-old mother of three of threatening the agents with her car; meanwhile, Minneapolis city leaders have claimed that is not true.

Thursday night, Phoenix protesters marched on downtown streets, temporarily closing Central Avenue and 7th Street.

Dozens also gathered in Mesa Thursday night for a vigil.