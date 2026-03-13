Hot rental with broken AC? Here’s your rights in AZ

PHOENIX — Higher than average March heat will probably prompt most to kick on the air conditioning this weekend, if you haven’t already. But if your rental unit is too hot, there are laws in place to protect public health.
The Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act requires all landlords to provide a rental space that is safe to live in. Cool air is no exception.
Individual cities can also have more specific regulations, like Phoenix and Tucson.
Those cities require rentals to stay at or below 82 degrees in all habitable rooms. The max temperature is slightly higher with evaporative coolers.
So, what do you do if your apartment AC is out during extreme heat?
- Notify your landlord in writing, and keep a paper trail.
- Landlords, by law, have five days from the resident notification to fix the issue if the heat rises to a heath and safety risk. They have 10 days if it is not an immediate threat.
- If it is still not fixed within that time, you can file a complaint with your city. In Phoenix, reach out to the Landlord and Tenant Program to speak with a consultant at 602-262-7210 or email landlord.tenant.hsd@phoenix.gov. Counselors may also refer cases to the Neighborhood Services Department for possible inspection and enforcement.
- Phoenix’s Human Services Department also has emergency utility assistance available for tenants who need immediate help because their unit is not working.
- See if you qualify for the state’s self-help repair statute, which allows you to tell your landlord that you must fix an issue and will deduct the cost from rent.
- Continued failure to fix the issue could mean lease termination.
- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office also receives consumer complaints.