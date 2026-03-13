Hot rental with broken AC? Here’s your rights in AZ

PHOENIX — Higher than average March heat will probably prompt most to kick on the air conditioning this weekend, if you haven’t already. But if your rental unit is too hot, there are laws in place to protect public health.

The Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act requires all landlords to provide a rental space that is safe to live in. Cool air is no exception.

Individual cities can also have more specific regulations, like Phoenix and Tucson.

Those cities require rentals to stay at or below 82 degrees in all habitable rooms. The max temperature is slightly higher with evaporative coolers.

So, what do you do if your apartment AC is out during extreme heat?

