Man seriously hurt after shooting near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot in north Phoenix on Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway just after 8:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is the third shooting in this area of north Phoenix in the last 24 hours.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, three juveniles were shot near 28th Street and Greenway Road. No suspect has been located in connection with this shooting.

Less than five hours later, Phoenix police were involved in a shooting that left a man dead near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

All three shooting locations are less than a mile apart.

Phoenix police have not connected any of the shootings.