Man hurt in shooting at home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a west Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police originally stated that the person shot was a "teenage juvenile male." Officials have since updated their information to say that the person shot was an adult.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here.