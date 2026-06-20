Man hospitalized after fight near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road; shell casings found at scene

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after reports of gunfire led officers to an injured man early Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man unconscious on the ground. Police said the man had been involved in a fight with several people before officers arrived.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said early evidence suggests the man was not shot and that his injuries were the result of the fight.

Phoenix police said officers located several shell casings in a parking lot near the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or, in Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).