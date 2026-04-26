Man hospitalized after a morning shooting near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The Fire Department responded to a call in the area at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. While treating a man for an injury, first responders discovered he had been shot.

Crews took the man to a hospital.

Police officers secured the scene, and detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.