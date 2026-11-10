Man arrested in 2013 cold case killing of Phoenix security guard

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police arrested 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in connection with the November 2013 cold case killing of Jeffrey Bellemare.

59-year-old Bellemare was shot and killed in the early morning hours of November 29, 2013 while working as an unarmed, uniformed security guard at an apartment complex at the 3000 block of North Maryvale Parkway.

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According to previous reporting, Bellemare was apparently patrolling on his bicycle when he was attacked. Witnesses heard gunshots and saw two people running from the area. Sketches of the suspects show a man and a woman who were last seen getting into an older-model sedan with a vinyl top.

Police arrested Gerardo in Globe, Arizona on November 3rd and was later booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.