Phoenix man asks for answers after father's murder in 2013

PHOENIX — Fifty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Bellemare was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2013.

He was working as a uniformed security guard at Graybriar Apartments in Maryvale, near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Bellemare was apparently patrolling on his bicycle when he was attacked. Witnesses heard the gunshots and saw two people running from the area. Sketches of the suspects show a man and a woman who were last seen getting into an older-model sedan with a vinyl top.

"This was a man that was a staple in our community. You know, he helped protect people living at that apartment complex," says Kyle Bellemare, the victim's son.

"We do feel like this was someone that was upset and coming back for some sort of vengeance or some sort of incident, that maybe that prior happened. Again, if anybody has information...anything can be helpful," says Kyle.

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can contact them at 480-948-6377 or leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.