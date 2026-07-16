Man accused of fleeing to Mexico after 2022 Phoenix murder arrested, faces $2 million bond in court

PHOENIX — A man accused of fleeing to Mexico after a 2022 Phoenix homicide appeared in court Wednesday evening and had his bond raised to $2 million cash only.

Ricardo Melendez Hernandez, 25, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a 2022 grand jury warrant, according to a prosecutor in court Wednesday night.

Hernandez was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's Intake Transfer and Release facility on July 15 after being arrested. Prosecutors say he was detained when he crossed back into the United States from Mexico and was then brought to Maricopa County.

Prosecutor Ashley Stetson with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office asked the court to raise Hernandez's bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only, citing his flight risk and the danger she said he poses to the community.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"The reason the state is asking for an increase of bond to $2 million cash only is because, as Your Honor can see, this is a 2022 grand jury warrant. The suspect fled to Mexico. He either fled to Mexico the night of the homicide or the day after," Stetson said.

"It does appear that he has been in Mexico since. The state does believe that he is a danger to the community based on the allegations, that he's a flight risk based on the fact that he has been in Mexico," Stetson said.

The judge granted the state's request, setting bond at $2 million cash and ordered Hernandez to comply with electronic monitoring if he is able to post bond.

Phoenix police would not provide information on the arrest when asked for information on Wednesday night.

ABC15 will reach out to police again Thursday morning for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.